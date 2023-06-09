KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Arrest made, teen charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old

By Christian Blood
June 9, 2023 4:15AM CDT
Share
SAPD: Arrest made, teen charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old
Handcuffs on black

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is now in police custody after a toddler was shot and killed early last month on the North Side.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested 17-year-old Derrain Turner on Thursday, and he now faces a charge of capital murder.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Future drive on report of a shooting on May 8, 2023.

Police say Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia was hit twice during what is being called a drive-by shooting. Investigators say she was standing near the front door of a home when the shots were fired and she died at the scene.

SAPD also says other children were inside the house when the shots were fired, but they were not hurt.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.

More about:
Derrain Turner
Drive-by shooting
Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia
Shooting Death

Popular Posts

1

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through evening commute for much of South-Central Texas
2

Severe storms possible Friday, heavy rain possible Saturday into early next week
3

San Antonio High School coach reported to be under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
4

National Weather Service says chance of thunderstorms continues through Tuesday
5

San Antonio police officer arrested after hidden camera, footage found in ex-girlfriend's home