SAPD: Arrest made, teen charged with capital murder in shooting death of 2-year-old

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teenager is now in police custody after a toddler was shot and killed early last month on the North Side.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested 17-year-old Derrain Turner on Thursday, and he now faces a charge of capital murder.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Future drive on report of a shooting on May 8, 2023.

Police say Mackenzie Hernandez Garcia was hit twice during what is being called a drive-by shooting. Investigators say she was standing near the front door of a home when the shots were fired and she died at the scene.

SAPD also says other children were inside the house when the shots were fired, but they were not hurt.

This is developing story and more details will be given when possible.