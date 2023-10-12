SAPD: Driver at large after 3-car crash send 1 person to hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for the driver of one car involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler early Thursday morning.

Investigators say the driver was in a Toyota Camry that was on the access road of I-10 West before getting onto the highway and hitting the big rig.

KSAT-12 reports the driver of the Camry ran away from the crash without giving any information.

A third car ended up hitting the Toyota after the initial crash, and that driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not described as serious.

Investigators searched the area for the driver of the Camry, but they were not found. SAPD says charges for failing to stop and give information will be filed against the driver once they are found.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. not far from UTSA Boulevard on the Northwest Side.