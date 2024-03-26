SAPD: Man arrested, charged with murder in Southwest Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More than three months has passed since Juan Guerra, 20, was shot and killed during what the San Antonio Police Department thought was a drug deal gone bad.

As the investigation continued, investigators say the buyer never intended to pay for anything, but rather to commit a robbery.

SAPD arrested Angus Ockels-Talbott, 32, on Monday and charged him with Guerra’s murder.

Investigators say Guerra and his girlfriend went to meet Ockels-Talbott and another suspect to buy weed at Pearsall Park on December 14. After meeting up, police say the sellers got into a van driven by both suspects.

Ockels-Talbott reportedly tried to find an ATM machine where he could get cash, but later said he could not find his ATM card.

After going back to the park, police say words were exchanged before Ockels-Talbott pulled a gun and shot Guerra in the head. Investigators say the two suspects then drove off.

It turns out the victim’s girlfriend knew Ockels-Talbott previously, and detectives say she helped them identify the suspect.

Further investigation into phone records showed the plan all along was to rob the victim. Additional data placed Ockels-Talbott at the scene of the shooting when it happened, according to SAPD.

The second suspect remains unidentified.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.