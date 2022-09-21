KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man charged with aggravated assault after victim ‘sucker-punched, kicked in the face

By Christian Blood
September 21, 2022 11:22AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting the arrest of a man accused of ‘sucker-punching’ another man and then kicking him in the face at a downtown bar.

Investigators say 28-year-old Brandon Lugo is accused of the ambush-style attack at Pat O’Brien’s on Saturday, September 3.

Police think the attack came after an argument in a restroom, and they say the victim is the current boyfriend of Lugo’s ex-girlfriend.

Witnesses told police the victim was punched twice, then kicked in the face. The victim ended up with fractures to his face and nose and he suffered a concussion.

The arrest affidavit says Lugo told police he was defending his wife, but witnesses reported that the victim was never seen being aggressive toward Lugo.

KSAT 12 reports Lugo is charged with aggravated assault and his bond is $55,000.

