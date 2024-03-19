KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Man dead after golf cart flips on golf course

By Christian Blood
March 19, 2024 1:39PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after a golf cart flipped over at Stone Oak golf course.

The San Antonio Police Department says Robert Andrew Rowton, 73, was riding in the golf cart with another person when it rolled backwards while going up a steep hill. Soon after, the cart rolled over and ejected both people inside. Investigators say Rowton was seated on the same side the golf cart rolled over on.

Rowton was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Officers were called to the golf course around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, and no charges have been filed.

