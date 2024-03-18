SAPD: Man shot in domestic dispute is suspect, shooter not charged so far

Closeup of LED police car light bar flashing red and blue during National Night Out on August 1, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Northeast Side shooting that has left one man in the hospital.

In this incident, the man shot is believed to the suspect, according to police.

Officers were called to the 15100 block of Vigil View around 8 a.m. on Monday morning, and police found one man hurt upon arrival.

Investigators think a fight had started between a man and a woman before a younger man also living at the house got involved. Shortly after, police say the older man ended up shot in the upper body.

SAPD is not charging the shooter at this time as the investigation continues.

The man who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

There is no word on what caused the fight.