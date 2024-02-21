SAPD: Mother, 2 children hit by car on North Side

Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city. Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 5-year-old child is fighting for its life after they were hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

San Antonio police say the child’s mother and a 3-year-old were also hit, but the 5-year-old was completely run over, according to KENS 5.

The victims were hit around 3:45 p.m. as they were crossing either Green Meadow or Jackson Keller Road.

There is no word on whether the driver of the car stopped, and so far no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.