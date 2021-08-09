SAPD needs help identifying vehicle involved in January 2020 double murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle captured on surveillance video that may be involved in the double murder of 22-year-old Vanessa Mujica and 29-year-old Kyle Warren early last year.
Police said Mujica, Warren and a third person drove to a McDonald’s on Culebra Road at around 8:45 p.m. on January 15, 2020, to purchase drugs in a deal set up through Snapchat. Officials report an argument broke out leading to Mujica and Warren being shot and the vehicle they met fled the parking lot towards Timber View Drive. Mujica and Warren both died of their injuries.
NOTE: **Suspect Vehicle is seen at 00-17 seconds & 2nd Vehicle is seen at 21-28 seconds**
SAPD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in a January 2020 double murder. pic.twitter.com/VZ0dlB4Qc1
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) August 9, 2021
NOTE: **Suspect Vehicle is seen at 00-17 seconds & 2nd Vehicle is seen at 21-28 seconds**
SAPD’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle involved in a January 2020 double murder. pic.twitter.com/VZ0dlB4Qc1
— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) August 9, 2021
Police said they are searching for the dark-colored, four-door early 2000’s car shown in the first half of the video in relation to the shooting. The second vehicle shown in the video made contact with the suspect’s vehicle prior to Mujica and Warren arriving and officials said could provide police with information on the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bexar County Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.