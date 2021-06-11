SAPD releases body cam footage in Pinn Road traffic stop turned deadly

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department released video footage from a traffic stop on the city’s westside that turned deadly in April.
The video contains body camera footage from a routine traffic stop on Pinn Road that resulted in gunfire.
Viewer discretion is advised. This video contains depictions of violence that may be disturbing to some.
The video shows the officer approaching a vehicle that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop that contained three people. The driver, identified as Sammie Barbosa, and the front seat passenger, Alex Garcia, verbally resist the officer in the footage when asked about identification and about the smell of marijuana in the truck. When the officer asks Barbosa to get out of his truck, Garcia can be heard in the body camera video asking the back seat passenger for a gun. The video shows the officer is shot in the hand and his radio is struck and disabled when Garcia begins shooting. The officer begins to return fire and can be heard asking bystanders to call 9-1-1.
Police said Barbosa and Garcia were pronounced dead at the scene of the vehicle stop, and the back seat passenger sustained a gunshot wound and survived.