SAPD: Shooting at Northeast side stop light sends one to the hospital, search for shooter underway

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face while stopped at a red light.

Police say at around 2 o’clock Thursday morning, the man and a female passenger, who had just left a dance club and were sitting at the red light at the intersection of Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel Road.

That’s where someone in another vehicle pulled up beside them and started shooting.

Police say the driver was hit in the face but was able to drive to a nearby convenience store where they called for help. The passenger was not hurt.

Whoever shot them took off down Perrin Beitel and hasn’t been located. Police did not release a description of the shooter’s vehicle.

This is a developing story and the investigation continues.