SAPD: Suspect arrested in connection to shooting near Migrant Resource Center

By Christian Blood
May 7, 2024 1:00PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of shooting another man near the Migrant Resource Center.

Victor Castro-Aponte, 42, is accused of shooting the 19-year-old victim after the two got into a fight on May 1, 2024.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of San Pedro on report of shots fired, and upon arrival they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it all started with the fight, after which Castro-Aponte left the scene in a car. SAPD says he came back later and shot the victim from behind before running away. staying at the Migrant Resource Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

