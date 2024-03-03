KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Suspect injured after chase leads to crash on South Side

By Christian Blood
March 2, 2024 10:06PM CST
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of leading San Antonio police on a chase before crashing into numerous cars is under arrest.

Police say it started with a call to 9-1-1 from a woman who said the suspect pulled a gun on her in what might have been a case of road rage.

Once officers engaged the suspect, a chase ensued that ended with a crash involving multiple cars at the intersection of Pleasanton Road and West Hutchins Place.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash that happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

