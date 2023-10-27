KTSA KTSA Logo

SAPD: Woman ejected, killed in rollover crash on Southwest Side

By Christian Blood
October 27, 2023 8:40AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman is dead after a fatal crash on the Southwest Side early Friday morning.

San Antonio police say the woman was killed at the scene after the car she was driving rolled over on I-35 at around 5 a.m. KSAT-12 reports the woman was ejected from the car during the crash.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, and the woman’s name has yet to be released.

The crash was affecting traffic near Somerset Road during the morning commute, but everything is clear at this point.

