SAPD: Woman found in South Side drainage ditch
December 27, 2023 1:01PM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who found in a drainage ditch on the South Side.
Investigators say a passerby spotted the body around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the woman showed no signs of injury, so the cause of death is unknown at this time.
KSAT-12 reports the woman is 38 years old, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the woman.
