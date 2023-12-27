SAPD: Woman found in South Side drainage ditch

Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. Blue and red flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock in the city.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who found in a drainage ditch on the South Side.

Investigators say a passerby spotted the body around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the woman showed no signs of injury, so the cause of death is unknown at this time.

KSAT-12 reports the woman is 38 years old, and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is working on identifying the woman.