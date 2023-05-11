Schertz PD recruiting security camera owners in crime-fighting partnership

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Security cameras are becoming a vital tool in solving crimes in the greater San Antonio area, and one local police department is taking that dynamic to the next level.

The Schertz Police Department is actively recruiting residents and business owners in the community

to register in a program that will help law enforcement know where security cameras are to gather

key evidence and other information on certain crimes.

Surveillance video taken from both inside and outside is getting credit for identifying people and

vehicles associated with crime scenes on a near regular basis. The trick is for police to be aware of

where those extra eyes might be.

Those who register for the program may be contacted by police for help in all types of crimes, and the

department stresses that the program is strictly voluntary and those who join can leave at any time.

For those who are joining, Schertz police will never have access to the footage obtained by a

surveillance system unless permission is granted by the owner.

For those who would like to join, registration forms can be picked up the Schertz Police Department,

located at 350 N. Guadalupe St.

You can also get more information about the program by clicking here .