Sean Rima: A Poem A Day, “The Harpist.”

The harpist.

The further down the

long, white hall you go,

the worse the cases seem

to get, whether by design

or the cruel

happenstance of

a newly available bed,

and you can observe

for yourself the seven

stages of mourning as

you stroll towards

the window

at the

end of the hall,

past the sliding glass

doors of the units, just

beyond the crash station–

the big man on his back,

staring at the television and

visited by no one–

the old woman with the curly

red hair, her mouth opened

in a silent groan, her adult

sons and daughters

sitting by her

bed and wiping

their eyes as she

gazes at the ceiling–

the thin, gray man with the

thin, gray arms like drinking

straws, his old wife in the

chair, reading the

newspaper aloud to

him as a young

dude in green scrubs

changes his IV tubes–

the dark room at the end

of the hall, next to the window,

with the curtain drawn across

the doors, the one where

the folks come and

go, looking nervous

as they move

inside, then

weeping as they

step back out–

and though I feel selfish

for it, I am thankful that

I am standing outside the unit

near the beginning of the hall,

though it breaks my heart

when they are

cleaning the blood

from her lips or

sliding the needles

into her tiny arms,

which is why

I happen to be standing

in the hall as he rolls by,

this older gentleman,

in a brushed, black cowboy

hat and polished boots,

pushing what appears to be a

tall piece of medical equipment

on small wheels down the hall,

and I observe, enthralled,

as the chaos

makes way for him,

and the doctors and nurses

and technicians create

a path for him

without pausing from

their busy conversations

or rolling their

IV stands and crash carts

back and forth inside the

sliding glass doors of the

rooms of the

Intensive Care Unit,

at University Hospital,

in San Antonio, Texas,

on a rainy Tuesday night,

and not quite sure if I am

seeing a real person or an

angel, I watch as this

old cowboy,

dressed and pressed,

wheels his medical device

next to the nurse’s counter,

finds a chair, sits, then reaches

up and unzips the black plastic

case covering the mysterious

machine, which is then

revealed to be a

full-sized, handcrafted harp

painted royal blue and gold,

and leaning it onto his shoulder

and placing the pointed tips

of his boots against

the pedals at the base,

his long, white fingers wrap

around the colored strings,

and he begins to play,

and as I step closer,

I realize the tune is

“Something,”

by The Beatles, and at

the instant that I

recognize it, I unconsciously

glance past the nearest pair of

sliding glass doors, and there,

I see the old woman

with the curly red hair,

and her silent groan

is newly stretched

into a smile, as

her head rolls back and forth

on her pillow, and her adult

children are laughing and

crying, and

it is in this one, perfect moment

that I come to embrace what

beautiful, soulful creatures

we human beings truly are when

we don’t think

anybody’s watching.

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” available May 11 by Lulu Press.