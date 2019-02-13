Sean Rima: A Poem for my friend Sheri Frushay, on her Birthday.

The rain sliding past a raven’s wing.
For Sheri Frushay.
Black cowboy hat pulled down
low over her brow, black hair
piled high upon her
shoulders,
and her fingers
dancing along the
steel frets like
a white witch casting
magic spells of healing
and of grace, and in the
rough edges of her song,
the years and miles
scratch the night
like a razor blade
against a tin ashtray,
her blues a whistle of
wind and rain sliding
past a raven’s wing,
as she splits a cloud,
refusing to land,
flipping off the storm and
chasing rainbows in the gloom.
____
Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.
“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released May 11 by Lulu Press.