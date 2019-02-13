Sean Rima: A Poem for my friend Sheri Frushay, on her Birthday.

The rain sliding past a raven’s wing.

For Sheri Frushay.

Black cowboy hat pulled down

low over her brow, black hair

piled high upon her

shoulders,

and her fingers

dancing along the

steel frets like

a white witch casting

magic spells of healing

and of grace, and in the

rough edges of her song,

the years and miles

scratch the night

like a razor blade

against a tin ashtray,

her blues a whistle of

wind and rain sliding

past a raven’s wing,

as she splits a cloud,

refusing to land,

flipping off the storm and

chasing rainbows in the gloom.

____

Copyright 2019 by Sean Rima.

“Poems” by Sean Rima to be released May 11 by Lulu Press.