Search is on for missing 13-year-old girl in west Bexar County, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager who disappeared near her home Tuesday afternoon.

In a post to Facebook, BSCO says Jillian Marie Monroe had walked outside her residence to take a fish tank to the apartment dumpsters. Not long after, Jillian’s father found the fish tank near the dumpsters, but not his daughter.

Investigators say the family was in the process of moving and Jillian had most recently been a student at Briscoe Middle School, in west Bexar County.

Jillian was last seen around 3:50 p.m. wearing a grey hoodie sweater with decals reading ‘M COFFEE’ on the back. She was also wearing black leggings and black Croc sandals. She stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

An image of Jillian is included above.

BCSO is reminding you that it is a Class A misdemeanor to harbor a runaway and is punishable up to 1 year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine.

If you have any information on where Jillian Monroe could be, you are urged to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office immediately.