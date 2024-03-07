Search party of 100 searching for New Braunfels student in Corpus Christi

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The family of a missing college student from New Braunfels is asking for prayers as a growing search continues.

KENS 5 reports more than 100 people are now in Corpus Christi looking for Caleb Harris, 21, who went missing in the early morning hours of Monday, March 4.

Investigators say Harris let his dog out before 3 a.m. and then let it back inside, but by Monday morning his roommates at Texas A&M Corpus Christi could not find him.

According to reports, Harris was planning to attend classes that morning and then go fishing.

After no one could find Harris, his family reported him missing late Monday.

Investigators say Caleb’s keys, wallet and truck were left at his home, but Harris’ cell phone is also missing and now turned off.

A San Antonio private investigator is now involved with the search.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.