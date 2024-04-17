KTSA KTSA Logo

SeaWorld and Aquatica hold 2024 Job Fair this week

By Don Morgan
April 17, 2024 7:37AM CDT
Photo: SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the city’s most popular attractions is hiring.

SeaWorld and Aquatica is looking to fill hundreds of spring and year-round positions during a job fair that starts Thursday.

Openings include, park operations, merchandise, food service, security, lifeguards, ride operators, entertainment and many more.

There’s more than just a paycheck when working at SeaWorld. A long list of perks include free park admission to SeaWorld parks, complimentary tickets, tuition reimbursement, exclusive discounts on food, merchandise, and in-park experiences.

The job fair takes place Thursday and Friday, April 19 and 20 from 3p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday the 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You could leave with a new job as they will be hiring for several positions on the spot.

If you want to apply in advance and line up a time for an interview, you can do it online at SeaWorldJobs.com

