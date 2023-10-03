Seguin PD: 31 arrested, drugs, guns, property recovered in Guadalupe County bust

A close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of 31 suspects during an operation consisting of numerous law enforcement agencies.

In a Tuesday release, SPD says the suspects were picked up after a months-long investigation into narcotics and gun-related charges.

In addition to the numerous arrests, investigators say multiple items were recovered, including a stolen car, trailer, heavy trencher, guns and several different kinds of drugs. Officials also confiscated around $4,000 in cash.

Seguin police say the estimated value of the stolen items is around $65,000.

Law enforcement is not ruling the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation continues.

SPA says other agencies involved in the investigation include the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office, and the New Braunfels Police Department.

The operation covered the city limits of Seguin, New Braunfels, Cibolo and throughout Guadalupe County.

Names of suspects arrested: