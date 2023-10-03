KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin PD: 31 arrested, drugs, guns, property recovered in Guadalupe County bust

By Christian Blood
October 3, 2023 1:50PM CDT
Share
Seguin PD: 31 arrested, drugs, guns, property recovered in Guadalupe County bust
A close-up view of a police vehicle with blue lights patrolling near a public park with the windows and doors closed.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of 31 suspects during an operation consisting of numerous law enforcement agencies.

In a Tuesday release, SPD says the suspects were picked up after a months-long investigation into narcotics and gun-related charges.

In addition to the numerous arrests, investigators say multiple items were recovered, including a stolen car, trailer, heavy trencher, guns and several different kinds of drugs. Officials also confiscated around $4,000 in cash.

Seguin police say the estimated value of the stolen items is around $65,000.

Law enforcement is not ruling the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation continues.

SPA says other agencies involved in the investigation include the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office, and the New Braunfels Police Department.

The operation covered the city limits of Seguin, New Braunfels, Cibolo and throughout Guadalupe County.

Names of suspects arrested: 

  • Roxanne Alysa Herrera, 35
  • Jason Jeffrey Guerrero, 41
  • Mark Anthony Soto, 39
  • Frank Andrew Andrade, 35
  • Benancio Lopez Garcia, 38
  • Jesus Salazar III, 47
  • Sandra Castillo, 52
  • Eric Joseph Baldera, 26
  • Katrina Ann Beltran, 40
  • Ricardo Alejos Rosas, 25
  • Efrain Mascorro Jr., 26
  • Valeria Santa Cruz, 38
  • Christopher Hardin, 25
  • Windell Miranda, 43
  • Antonio Torres, 33
  • Benjamin Guerrero, 50

 

More about:
Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office
investigation
narcotics
New Braunfels Police Department
Seguin Police Department
stolen items

Popular Posts

1

SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS
2

SAPD: 10-year-old sleeping in the back seat of a car wakes up, jumps out of vehicle after finding thief behind the wheel
3

Border: Feds cut and remove razor wire put in by Texas, Abbott responds with more troops
4

San Antonio Police: Man pistol whipped, shot and robbed on city's North Side
5

San Antonio Police: SAPD Officer suspended following arrest for suspicion of DWI