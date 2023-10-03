Seguin PD: 31 arrested, drugs, guns, property recovered in Guadalupe County bust
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is announcing the arrest of 31 suspects during an operation consisting of numerous law enforcement agencies.
In a Tuesday release, SPD says the suspects were picked up after a months-long investigation into narcotics and gun-related charges.
In addition to the numerous arrests, investigators say multiple items were recovered, including a stolen car, trailer, heavy trencher, guns and several different kinds of drugs. Officials also confiscated around $4,000 in cash.
Seguin police say the estimated value of the stolen items is around $65,000.
Law enforcement is not ruling the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation continues.
SPA says other agencies involved in the investigation include the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force, Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office, and the New Braunfels Police Department.
The operation covered the city limits of Seguin, New Braunfels, Cibolo and throughout Guadalupe County.
Names of suspects arrested:
- Roxanne Alysa Herrera, 35
- Jason Jeffrey Guerrero, 41
- Mark Anthony Soto, 39
- Frank Andrew Andrade, 35
- Benancio Lopez Garcia, 38
- Jesus Salazar III, 47
- Sandra Castillo, 52
- Eric Joseph Baldera, 26
- Katrina Ann Beltran, 40
- Ricardo Alejos Rosas, 25
- Efrain Mascorro Jr., 26
- Valeria Santa Cruz, 38
- Christopher Hardin, 25
- Windell Miranda, 43
- Antonio Torres, 33
- Benjamin Guerrero, 50