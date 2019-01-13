Seguin teen shoots New Braunfels hotel clerk in face
By Dennis Foley
Jan 13, 2019 @ 12:12 PM
Profirio Navarro (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot in the face at a New Braunfels motel late Saturday night.

New Braunfels police said the shooting happened at around 10:50 p.m. after the 32-year-old hotel clerk at the Motel 6 on Interstate 35 North got involved in a disturbance with a group of people who were not guests of the hotel.

During that fight, police said a single gunshot was fired from a handgun, striking the clerk in face.

He was taken to SAMMC for treatment is currently in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the shooter, who they have identified as 18-year-old Porfirio Navarro of Seguin.  He is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

If you know where he is, contact New Braunfels police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.  Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.

