Selma man kills girlfriend, stands off with police in New Braunfels intersection

Dennis Foley
Oct 27, 2021 @ 4:22pm
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Selma woman was killed in a New Braunfels shooting Tuesday night.

New Braunfels police said officers with the department were called to the intersection of North Live Oak Avenue and West Mill Street — which is near San Antonio Street — at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers got there, they found a man — the woman’s boyfriend, later identified as 39-year-old Clifton Meneley of Selma — holding a handgun while standing in the street next to his Ram pickup.  Police said the man was uncooperative and belligerent.  He dropped the gun, but continued refusing to cooperate with the officers.

Police said they used “less lethal munitions” against Meneley, which got him to start cooperating with the officers.

Officers found the woman — identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Johnson — dead in the driver’s seat of the pickup with multiple gunshot wounds.

Meneley was arrested and charged with murder.  The investigation continues.

