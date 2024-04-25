KTSA KTSA Logo

Shavano Park Police: Man arrested for making threats against senior living facility

By Don Morgan
April 25, 2024 6:57AM CDT
Shavano Park Police: Man arrested for making threats against senior living facility
Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Shavano Park have arrested a man for reportedly making threats to shoot up a senior living facility.

An arrest affidavit states 37-year-old Ruben Alex Flores sent text messages to an employee at the facility stating he was “about to go in there and act a fool”.

The message went on the state that he would show up and stop every car that pulled in or out.

The facility was placed on alert while police searched for Flores.

He’s been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. Bond has been set at $75,000.

No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.



