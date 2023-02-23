Shooting on San Antonio’s South side sends one to the hospital, search for shooter continues

Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the shooter who gunned down a man during an argument Wednesday evening.

KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 P.M. in the 200 block of Milvid Avenue.

Police say the shooter was in a vehicle when he spotted the victim, a man in his 20’s.

The shooter pulled up beside the man and the two began arguing. The shooter pulled a gun and shot the victim one time in the upper body before speeding away from the scene.

The victim was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital.

His name and current condition haven’t been released.

Investigators didn’t provide a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were in. The investigation continues.