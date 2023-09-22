Shootout at North Side apartment complex puts one man in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is listed in stable condition after he was shot multiple times at a North Side apartment complex.

San Antonio police say the shooting happened while the victim was making an exchange with others in the parking lot. As that was happening, investigators say someone started shooting as the victim was hit in the stomach and the back.

Not long after, police say the victim’s girlfriend started shooting from a second-floor balcony, but investigators say nobody else was hit.

KSAT-12 reports the suspects drove away from the apartment complex around 9:45 p.m. Thursday night. The investigation is taking place at the Broadstone Colonnade Apartments in the 4300 block of Spectrum One.