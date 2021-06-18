      Weather Alert

Silver Alert activated statewide for man last seen in Kerrville

Katy Barber
Jun 18, 2021 @ 4:49pm
Photo courtesy of the Kerrville Police Department / Thomas Fox has been missing since Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated a Silver Alert for a man last seen yesterday in Kerrville.

Thomas Fox was last seen in the 800 block of Guadalupe in Kerrville on Thursday around 1 p.m. wearing a blue and green Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

He is 88-years-old, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs with blue eyes and is mostly bald. Officials report he drives a silver 2013 Volkswagon Passat with a disabled Texas license plate number that reads DV5FGJ.

Police said they believe Fox’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Fox is asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at (830)-257-8181.

