Silver Alert activated statewide for man last seen in Kerrville

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has activated a Silver Alert for a man last seen yesterday in Kerrville.
Thomas Fox was last seen in the 800 block of Guadalupe in Kerrville on Thursday around 1 p.m. wearing a blue and green Hawaiian shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
He is 88-years-old, 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs with blue eyes and is mostly bald. Officials report he drives a silver 2013 Volkswagon Passat with a disabled Texas license plate number that reads DV5FGJ.
Police said they believe Fox’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
Anyone with information on Fox is asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at (830)-257-8181.