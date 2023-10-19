Southwest ISD: 6 Scobee Middle School students and bus driver injured when 18-wheeler crashes in school bus on San Antonio’s West Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus sends 6 students and the bus driver to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Southwest Independent School District says the crash happened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Loop 1604 and Highway 90.

San Antonio Police say the truck driver ran a red light and crashed into the bus.

KENS 5 reports 20 students at Scobee Middle School were on the bus. Six of them plus the bus driver were sent to a hosptial. They are all reported to be in stable condition.

The remaining students were evaluated at the scene before being released to their parents or guardians.

No word from police on what the truck driver will be charged with.