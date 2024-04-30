KTSA KTSA Logo

Spirit Airlines to offer non-stop flights from San Antonio to Dallas- Forth Worth beginning in July

By Don Morgan
April 30, 2024 9:30AM CDT
FILE – A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Looking to make a quick trip to DFW?

Spirit Airlines has announced a new non-stop, twice daily flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

Jesus Saenz, Director of Airports, City of San Antonio Aviation Department says:

“This is another great option for our travelers to the metroplex. Spirit Airlines continues to invest in San Antonio, and we’re thrilled their next investment will be right here in Texas. We’re also excited for these low fares to bring tourists from the Dallas area to come and explore what makes our region so special.”

The Spirit Airlines SAT to DFW schedule:

Departs SAT at 5:00 a.m. and arrives at DFW at 5:50 a.m.
Departs SAT at 3:15 p.m. and arrives at DFW at 4:05 p.m.

Departs DFW at 1:20 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 2:15 p.m.
Departs DFW at 10:10 p.m. and arrives at SAT at 11:05 p.m.

The new service to DFW begins July 10.

In the meantime, there are non-stop flights to DFW from American Airlines, while Southwest offers non-stop flights to Dallas Love Field.

