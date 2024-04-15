Spurs rookie Wembanyama serves up snacks at Frost Center concession stand following final game of the season

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He didn’t play in the Spurs season finale at the Frost Center because of an ankle injury, but rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama still scored some points with faithful fans.

The Spurs took the court without Wemby Sunday afternoon in their final game of the season but as fans were filing out of the Frost Center, many of them spotted Wembanyama handing out snacks from one of the concession stands.

There’s video that has been posted online of the 7 foot 4 inch center serving up food.

By the way, the Spurs wrapped up the 2024 season with a 123-95 to win over Detroit, finishing the year with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses.