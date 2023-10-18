Northeast ISD: Student at MacArthur High School in San Antonio facing “disciplinary consequences” for bringing a BB gun to school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A MacArthur High School student is in serious trouble after they were caught with a BB gun on campus.

KSAT-12 reports school administrators were alerted by another student .

Northeast ISD Police located the student with the BB gun and confiscated the weapon.

Principal Joaquin Hernandez released the following statement:

“While the student had no ill intent and there was no threat to anyone at the campus, serious disciplinary consequences will be given. We ask again that you please continue to discuss school safety with your children. If they see something that isn’t right, please report it to administrators or a teacher. This is a case where ‘if you see something, say something,’ works. We applaud the student who came forward to let us know something might be on our campus that could be a danger.”

The district sent an email to parents to let them know about the BB gun.

No injuries were reported.