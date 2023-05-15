Study: Austin in Top 10 best places to start career

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study is breaking down the best places to start a career, and Austin is finishing high on the list.

The WalletHub study considers numerous factors in its ranking of 182 cities across the U.S. Dynamics such as relative market strength and overall livability were laid out to determine how young college graduates might fare in starting their careers.

Austin finished 8th on the list due to its scores in ‘professional opportunities’ and ‘quality of life.’

But beyond the Lone Star State’s capital city, other powerful markets also scored highly in certain categories, which some may argue are more important than anything: Monthly average starting salary. Dallas (#54) and Ft. Worth (#61) both came in well-below Austin on the overall list, but the state’s two largest markets tied Austin at the very top in starting pay.

You can see the entire study by clicking here.