Study: San Antonio in top 10 best cities to celebrate 4th of July

Fireworks exploding on the Fourth of July. Very colorful.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio is in good company: One of the top ten cities in the nation to celebrate the 4th of July.

Not to be outdone, Texas has two cities in the top ten list from the personal-finance website WalletHub: Dallas ranking 8th, San Antonio coming in at 9th.

WalletHub’s 2023’s Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations runs down the best places to be on the 4th.

Locally San Antonio has plenty of municipal fireworks displays lighting up the skies and being a backdrop against the city’s well known skyline.

For celebrating the 4th of July, San Antonio ranks near the top in a number of categories which have cemented it’s position in the top ten:

Ranging from 1-to-50, 1, being best, 50, just average:

1st – Legality of Fireworks

1st – Prevalence of Affordable 4.5+ Star Restaurants

11th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

17th – Fourth of July Popularity

46th – Traffic Congestion

48th – Avg. Beer & Wine Prices

53rd – Average Hamburger Cost

The National Retail Federation predicts American households will spend $9.5 billion just on food for Fourth of July celebrations.

Americans go all out for the occasion, from elaborate parades to cookouts with extended family and friends.

KTSA’s Tom Perumean contributed to this article