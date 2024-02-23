Study: San Antonio in Top 10 cities with most financial distress

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some in the mainstream media will tout a U.S. economy that is either strong or rebounding, but that may overlook periods of high unemployment and high inflation over the last few years.

A new study from WalletHub ranks the amount of financial distress happening across 100 cities in the nation, and San Antonio ranks No. 7.

Let that sink in.

“Getting out of the downward spiral of financial distress is no easy feat. You may get temporary relief from your lenders by not having to make payments, but all the while interest will keep building up, making the debt even harder to pay off. People who find themselves in financial distress should budget carefully, cut non-essential expenses, and pursue strategies like debt consolidation or debt management to get their situation under control.” – Cassandra Happe, WalletHub analyst.

If it is any consolation, two other Texas cities finished even higher on the list, those being Dallas at No. 5 and Houston at No. 2.

Other cities finishing in the top 20 include Austin at No. 13, and Forth Worth at No.15.

WalletHub did another study ranking states with the most financial distress, and Texas finished at No.3

Tips for Getting Out of Financial Distress