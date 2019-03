SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a convenience store robber.

The office says the unidentified man entered at Mini-Mart on U.S. 87 Business in Comfort Sunday. He pulled out a knife and robbed the store.

If you know who he is, contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at 830-249-9721 or Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 800-348-LEAD.