SUV crashes after chase, numerous illegal immigrants arrested, DPS

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reporting the arrest of eight illegal immigrants after a high-speed chase in Webb County.

DPS noticed an SUV driving recklessly before the chase started. Soon after, investigators say the vehicle crashed, and video footage shows the eight suspects pouring out of it and trying to escape law enforcement.

Each of the illegal immigrants were referred to the U. S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the SUV is from Laredo, and they were arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest.

See the video footage by clicking here.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas National Guard and DPS are continuing the Operation Lone Star effort to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 470,100 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 34,600 criminal arrests, with more than 31,600 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 431 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

