Taco Cabana closing two San Antonio locations
Photo: Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dallas-based Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., announced Monday it is closing 19 Taco Cabana locations across Texas, including two in San Antonio.
KXAS-TV reports the San Antonio locations closing are:
- 6867 West U.S. Highway 90
- 11701 Blanco Road
The closures leave 37 locations in the San Antonio area and 145 across Texas. The closings are effective immediately and affected workers are being offered opportunities at other locations.
The company said in a statement these closings eliminate all of its stores that have significant losses.
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns Taco Cabana and Pollo Tropical.