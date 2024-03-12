Teen facing felony charge after SAPD officer was dragged by car during traffic stop

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A police officer is recovering after he was dragged across a parking lot during a traffic stop.

The San Antonio Police Department arrested Jose Angel Rodriguez, 17, and charged him with the felony offense of aggravated assault against a public servant.

SAPD says the officer suffered a cut to his head and scrapes on his arms and legs after he was reportedly dragged several yards in a parking lot.

Rodriguez was pulled over on Saturday, and that is when police say a rifle was seen in the backseat of the car he was driving. At that point, the officer ordered the suspect out of the car. An arrest affidavit says the officer grabbed Rodriguez’s left arm and shoulder, at which point police say the suspect hit the gas and drove away.

Police later identified the suspect with body cam footage and with his car registration.

Rodriguez was arrested on Monday. He also faces an additional charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession.