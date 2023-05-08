Teens shoot at man who tried to stop them from breaking into his truck

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –A resident on San Antonio’s North Side was shot at when he attempted to stop a group of teenagers from breaking into his pickup.

KSAT-12 reports when the man stepped outside his home on Fennel Drive at around 5 A.M. Monday, he spotted the four teens trying to get into his truck.

He attempted to scare them off by firing his gun into the air. The move did stop the teens from the break-in but while they were running away, they shot back at the man.

Police were called and were able to take three of the teens into custody. The fourth is still on the run.

The man who owns the truck is not facing any charges but the teens will be charged with burglary of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nobody was hit by the gunshots.

The names and ages of the teens haven’t been released.