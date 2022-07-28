Texas AG Ken Paxton, colleagues, criticizing Biden green energy policies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Eight states are reaching out with a letter to President Biden urging him to back off executive actions taken to promote green energy while record inflation and high gas prices shrink the pocketbooks of working Americans.
The letter was written by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the attorneys general from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Utah, South Carolina, Missouri and Montana. It criticizes Biden’s $2.3 billion Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program because they say it goes against what they call technological progress that has brought down deaths resulting from natural disasters by 98% since the 1920s.
The AGs claim green energy cannot replace traditional energy options, like oil, gas, coal and nuclear. The letter accuses green energy policies of reducing America’s energy independence and not proving to be successful during this summer’s heat wave, which has resulted in rolling blackouts in parts of the U.S.
In perhaps the most targeted accusation, the attorney’s general point to the fact that Democrat Ted Kennedy once killed a wind turbine project that would have been visible from one of his Massachusetts oceanfront mansions. It makes a similar claim that Barack Obama did not shy away from spending $11 million on a mansion in Martha’s Vineyard because it was too close to an ocean that might be rising.
Paxton also says Biden is making environmental policy without statutory authorization, which he charges is illegal and goes against the democratic process.
The letter comes in response to executive actions Biden announced on July 20, 2022 at Brayton Point Power Station in Somerset, Massachusetts.
You can read the entire letter by clicking here.