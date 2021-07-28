Texas A&M would support UT-Austin and Oklahoma joining SEC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted Wednesday to support the addition of the University of Texas at Austin and Oklahoma University to the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
In a statement, the board said it had concerns about the communications process regarding the chatter of the Big 12 schools bolting for the SEC, it said it received the information it needed Wednesday it needed to properly consider the long-term ramifications of such a move.
It determined that the expansion would be a long-term benefit for both the conference and for its individual schools — including A&M.
The decision Wednesday means the board will direct the system president to support the conference extending formal invitations to UT-Austin and Oklahoma in 2025.