Texas continues fight against illegal immigration with construction of base near Eagle Pass

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott remains at odds with the White House on the application of federal immigration law, a dispute that has been in place for years now.

Governor Abbott promised the construction of a military base that would house more than one thousand soldiers participating in Operation Lone Star, and it is happening right now.

On X, Governor Abbott shared aerial footage last week of the ongoing construction of Texas’ Forward Operating Base near the border in Eagle Pass.

Aerial view of the Forward Operating Base ongoing construction in Eagle Pass. This base camp will house thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers working to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/0j5I7CEcC4 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 22, 2024

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 509,500 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 42,100 criminal arrests, with more than 37,400 felony charges.

In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 476 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Operation Lone Star also includes the construction of more border wall, a move generally opposed by the Biden Administration.

Texas has also transported: