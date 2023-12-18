Texas Department of Criminal Justice: Inmate who escaped from Brazoria County is captured, two more charged with helping him escape

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for an escaped inmate is over.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Robert Yancy Jr. reportedly escaped from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria Sunday afternoon.

He was behind bars, sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child out of Victoria County.

Yancy escaped Sunday afternoon and was seen in a white Nissan.

TDCJ says Yancy Jr. was taken into custody at around 8 A.M. Monday in Matagorda County, about 50 miles away from the Brazoria lockup.

Two other people, including Yancy’s mother, Leonor Priestle and a man named Russell Williams, have been arrested for helping Yancy escape.

Yancy is now being charged with felony escape.

