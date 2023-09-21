Texas DPS: Man’s body found floating in Rio Grande day after 3 year-old drowns while trying to cross the river

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, MEXICO – AUGUST 04: Migrants try to cross the border between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass, in Piedras Negras, Mexico on August 04, 2023. The governor of Texas installed a barrier with floating buoys to prevent the crossing of migrants, near this facility the body of two Honduran migrants who drowned was found. (Photo by David Peinado Romero/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another drowning in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

A day after a 3 year-old boy drowned after being swept away by the current while trying to cross the river, the body of a middle aged man has been found.

Texas Department of Public Safety says the man’s body was found in the river Thursday.

The man’s name, age and country of origin have not been released.

The two drownings this week come as an influx of illegal immigrants crowd the border city of Eagle Pass after crossing the river close to where a floating barrier has been set up.

Large caravans consisting of thousands of illegal immigrants have stepped on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass in recent days and more are expected.

Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas signed an emergency declaration Tuesday as the latest surge of illegal immigrants began arriving.

