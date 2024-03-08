Texas marks third anniversary of Operation Lone Star

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 08: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw joined bill authors, sponsors, legislators and law enforcement members in the signing of bills designated towards enhancing border security along the southern border. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been three years since Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched a border security initiative known as Operation Lone Star.

The effort has involved the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard working together with the stated goal of securing the southern border. This includes efforts to stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and to prevent, detect, and stop transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, Governor Abbott says the multi-agency effort has led to over 503,800 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 40,400 criminal arrests, with more than 36,100 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 469 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 39,100 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 32,200 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 16,600 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Governor Abbott says Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. He says every person who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.