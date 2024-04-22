KTSA KTSA Logo

Thanks to YOU, many puppies will live!

By Elaine Rodriguez
April 22, 2024 5:07AM CDT
Share

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Two killed in shooting on East Side, shooter gunned down victims as they were standing in a garage
2

Severe Thunderstorm Watch just outside San Antonio, New Braunfels
3

SAPD: Driver hit by a truck, dies on I-10 while trying to catch his dogs after they get out of his disabled vehicle
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies woman shot and killed after attacking Balcones Heights Police Officers
5

TxDOT: New Braunfels teen killed in head-on crash