Three more coronavirus cases confirmed in New Braunfels

Dennis Foley
Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:50pm
Comal County Courthouse (Photo: Comal County/Facebook)

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Comal County is reporting three additional confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 18.

The county said all three cases are in New Braunfels and involve one person under the age of 18, one is in their 40s and another is in their 50s.  All three are self-quarantined.

One case was determined to have been community spread while the other two were the result of close contact with someone who had already tested positive.

As of Friday morning, Comal County tested 199 people with 18 positive results, 124 negative results and 57 still pending.

The county also said a sixth person has recovered from the virus.

