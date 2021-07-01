Two-day holiday weekend blood drive at Rolling Oaks Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is holding a two-day blood drive this week and weekend to help close the gap on the regional and national blood shortage.
Donations are by appointment only on Friday and Saturday at the Rolling Oaks Mall. Appointments are available from noon until 5 p.m. tomorrow and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Donors will be rewarded with a t-shirt, $10 Rudy’s BBQ gift certificate, $10 Valero gas card and other promotional items.
Appointments can be made by phone 210-731-5590 or visiting SouthTexasBlood.org/CommunityDrive.
600 donations are needed daily in order to restock the community’s low blood supply.