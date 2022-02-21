Two dead in apparent Westside murder-suicide

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on the city’s Westside.
Chief William McManus said the two bodies were discovered during a welfare check Monday morning at a house near Enrique Avenue and W. Commerce Street. A relative of one of the residents at the home reportedly made the call to police around 9:30 a.m.
Police reportedly received multiple calls from neighbors saying the two people were prone to fighting.
Police are continuing to investigate.