      Weather Alert

Two dead in apparent Westside murder-suicide

Katy Barber
Feb 21, 2022 @ 1:52pm
Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on the city’s Westside.

Chief William McManus said the two bodies were discovered during a welfare check Monday morning at a house near Enrique Avenue and W. Commerce Street. A relative of one of the residents at the home reportedly made the call to police around 9:30 a.m.

Police reportedly received multiple calls from neighbors saying the two people were prone to fighting.

Police are continuing to investigate.

TAGS
murder suicide San Antonio Westside
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Could the fight between Russia and Ukraine be the start of WW3?
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Hays Co. Commissioner takes leak in Dripping Springs parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On