Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were shot at a northwest San Antonio home early Monday morning.
San Antonio police saw two men went to a house on Clower and banged on the door at around 4:30 a.m. A 50-year-old man answered the door and the two suspects asked to speak with two other men — a 52-year-old and a 62-year-old. The 50-year-old told the suspects to leave since everyone was asleep.
The two men did not like that answer. They pulled the victim out of the house, zip-tied his hands, and knocked him down in the driveway.
The men then went inside and shot to the 52- and 62-year-olds.
Police say the suspects then left by a vehicle. Officers tried searching for the getaway car, but were unsuccessful in their efforts.
The gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
The investigation continues.