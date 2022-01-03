      Weather Alert

Two men shot in San Antonio home, third man zip-tied for trying to stop shooters

Dennis Foley
Jan 3, 2022 @ 8:45am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were shot at a northwest San Antonio home early Monday morning.

San Antonio police saw two men went to a house on Clower and banged on the door at around 4:30 a.m.  A 50-year-old man answered the door and the two suspects asked to speak with two other men — a 52-year-old and a 62-year-old.  The 50-year-old told the suspects to leave since everyone was asleep.

The two men did not like that answer.  They pulled the victim out of the house, zip-tied his hands, and knocked him down in the driveway.

The men then went inside and shot to the 52- and 62-year-olds.

Police say the suspects then left by a vehicle.  Officers tried searching for the getaway car, but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

The gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

